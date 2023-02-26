If you have ever dreamt of living on a lake living at 935 Starlight Road, Monticello, New York which is on the Swinging Bride Reservoir might be the perfect house for you.

Currently, up for sale, this thoughtfully designed and decorated home could be yours for $1.5 million. If you are like me and you can only dream of living in a house this magnificent, allow me to take you for a quick tour.

Magnificent Home In Monticello, New York for Sale

PC: Continent Realty LLC Agy Oleg Salykine via Zillow PC: Continent Realty LLC Agy Oleg Salykine via Zillow loading...

I love my little cottage in Ulster County but I could also see myself living in a house this big tucked up on a lake. Not only does it offer privacy but it also offers a nice place to relax with friends. Bring your kayak and your lawn chair this could be the ultimate summer getaway.

Lake House For Sale in Sullivan County, New York

PC: Continent Realty LLC Agy Oleg Salykine via Zillow PC: Continent Realty LLC Agy Oleg Salykine via Zillow loading...

What makes this house so amazing is it is private but so close to so much. Located in Monticello, New York close to Route 17 / NYS Route 86 it also happens to be minutes from one of New York's most famous music sites that host hundreds of shows and events throughout the year. Imagine living so close to Bethel Woods.

See Also: Cochecton Pump House For Sale

The 3900+ square feet of the house has five bedrooms and 7 baths. It has high-end appliances throughout the house plus three separate fireplaces including one in the master bedroom. It also has a heated floor and a master bath you could live in.

Get our free mobile app

The house was made for living and entertaining. Inside there is a full built-in bar and a games room.

Look at all this Sullivan County, New York Lake House has to Offer

Large Waterfront Retreat in Sullivan County Built in 2004 this Sullivan County home in Monticello, New York is the perfect retreat for a family or even as a corporate getaway. With 5 bedrooms, and 7 baths it has room for many plus it sits on 5 plus acres of inviting waterfront land. Peek inside and see what it would be like to live in this lakefront retreat just minutes from Resorts World Catskill and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Living in a Convert Church in Newburgh, New York