Passerby Assists Injured Deer In Sullivan County [Video]

An injured deer was laying in the middle of the road when a Good Samaritan intervened.

How often do you drive by a deceased animal on the roadway, and it breaks your heart. How about seeing an injured animal, and feeling helpless as you just wanna do what you can to help. A recent incident on a back road in Monticello, NY with apparently a vehicle striking a deer saw the best in humanity with Loch Sheldrake resident Laura Smith assisting an injured deer.

Laura Smith of Loch Sheldrake recounted the story on social media:

"She was lying down in the middle of the road in shock and traumatized from being hit by a car but thankfully did not show signs of internal injuries once I got her up and out of the road she came around and was done with me and went on her way.I love her so much "

She posted on her Facebook page and in the Facebook group Uncensored Sullivan County New York News and Politics "If you hit this tonight on the back road to Monticello,I just wanted to ease your mind and let you know that the deer lived. I came up on it lying down in the road. I was able to lift it up and help it to start walking. It has a few cuts but it was mostly in shock. It was doing good by the time I left.

The posting garnered over 600 reactions nearly100 comments. Laura Smith thanked everyone for the beautiful and sweet comments. In the sweet video you can see Laura Smith hugging the deer and getting her out of the road onto the snow covered ground. See the video here. Kudos to Laura for being an awesome person!

