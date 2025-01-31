Popular Grocery Store Called Out Over Cash Discrepancy In Monticello

A Sullivan county man has called out a local grocery store for not accepting his $2 bills.

Richard Scott Steger of Wurtsboro, NY recently went shopping at the Aldi in Monticello and wanted to pay for the itemes using some of the $2 bills that he had. That's when the trouble started according to Steger.

In a posting in the UNCENSORED SULLIVAN COUNTY NEW YORK NEWS AND POLITICS group on Facebook, Richard Scott Steger recounted his visit to Aldi this past Monday morning, Jan. 27:

"So get this…. I was in Aldi’s this morning in Monticello….. I wanted to pay with some $2 dollar bills… the young guy refused to accept them and insisted they were counterfeit… I told him he was wrong as I bought a whole bunch from a local bank. He showed me on them that where it says “ THIS NOTE IS LEGAL ETC…” …( see photo below )…that that means they are fake. He showed them to another cashier, a young woman ( I know you can’t believe it that there were actually TWO cashiers ) who asked him if he checked them with that “pen”? He whispered no , they’re fake. So , without even checking them, she rudely and arrogantly told me “ WE’RE NOT ACCEPTING THEM!” She wouldn’t listen to anything else and as I was clearly upset by all this nonsense, she then gave me the EF YOU HAVE A NICE DAY SMILE TO LEAVE…If you know what I mean?

Absolutely disgusting and unprofessional treatment to a regular customer!" The posting caan be seen here

Furthermore, Steger told us that he thinks the young man cashier was pronouncing "NOTE” as “ NOT” that it was “ NOT legal .“ He also told us that they humiliated him in front of the entire store, basically accusing him of trying to commit a felony."

We tried to reach out to the Aldi store at 121 Broadway, Monticello, NY for comment but a recording on the national phone number states that due to limted store staffing, the phone numbers for their stores are unlisted.

Research says that in August of 1966, the $2 and $5 denominations of United States Notes were officially discontinued and after a 10-year hiatus the $2 bill was back being printed in 1976. Both the $2 and $5 bills remain legal tender. It also states that it is legal for a business to refuse to accept a $2 bill; while $2 bills are considered legal tender in the United States, there is no federal law requiring a private business to accept any specific denomination of currency as payment. Often, businesses may refuse $2 bills because they are not commonly used, and their systems might not be set up to handle them easily.

Aldi is a supermarket in Germany and in most parts of the European Union with stores in Australia, the UK andthe Unites States. Most German towns and villages have at least one Aldi shop. There are about 4,100 stores in Germany, and 7,600 worldwide. The name of the shop stands for ALbrecht-DIscount. The company is a food retailer, but it also sells non-food at times. In the 1990s, Aldi often sold computers that were sought after. Aldi has a reputation for being cheap. It forces its suppliers to sell to them at low prices.

