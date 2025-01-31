Popular Grocery Store Called Out Over Cash Discrepancy In Monticello
A Sullivan county man has called out a local grocery store for not accepting his $2 bills.
Richard Scott Steger of Wurtsboro, NY recently went shopping at the Aldi in Monticello and wanted to pay for the itemes using some of the $2 bills that he had. That's when the trouble started according to Steger.
Also See: 10 Best Vacation Spots Outside of New York
In a posting in the UNCENSORED SULLIVAN COUNTY NEW YORK NEWS AND POLITICS group on Facebook, Richard Scott Steger recounted his visit to Aldi this past Monday morning, Jan. 27:
Aldi is a supermarket in Germany and in most parts of the European Union with stores in Australia, the UK andthe Unites States. Most German towns and villages have at least one Aldi shop. There are about 4,100 stores in Germany, and 7,600 worldwide. The name of the shop stands for ALbrecht-DIscount.
The company is a food retailer, but it also sells non-food at times. In the 1990s, Aldi often sold computers that were sought after. Aldi has a reputation for being cheap. It forces its suppliers to sell to them at low prices.
11 Tips & Tricks When Shopping at Aldi
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews
New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores
Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva