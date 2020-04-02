Sullivan County to Host Second COVID-19 Town Hall This Week

Leaders in Sullivan be holding another Facebook live Q & A town hall this week.

Legislature Chairman Robert Doherty announces that Legislature Vice Chair Mike Brooks, District 2 Legislator and Health & Family Services Committee Chair Nadia Rajsz, County Manager Josh Potosek and Public Health Director Nancy McGraw will answer residents' questions during a Facebook live Q & A session this Friday, April 3 at 1 p.m.

Questions can be submitted to sctownhall@co.sullivan.ny.us by 7 a.m. on April 3. The questions should be related to COVID-19 concerns and issues.

A video will be posted afterwards for viewing on Sullivan County's website.

