Sullivan County to Host Second COVID-19 Town Hall This Week
Leaders in Sullivan be holding another Facebook live Q & A town hall this week.
Legislature Chairman Robert Doherty announces that Legislature Vice Chair Mike Brooks, District 2 Legislator and Health & Family Services Committee Chair Nadia Rajsz, County Manager Josh Potosek and Public Health Director Nancy McGraw will answer residents' questions during a Facebook live Q & A session this Friday, April 3 at 1 p.m.
Questions can be submitted to sctownhall@co.sullivan.ny.us by 7 a.m. on April 3. The questions should be related to COVID-19 concerns and issues.
A video will be posted afterwards for viewing on Sullivan County's website.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Coronavirus in New York
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie