Early last week, Sullivan County shared that one popular lake and beach would need to close as a result of high algal bloom levels. Less than a week later, the county has shared an update.

The Bethel, NY lake has not been the only lake to struggle with the high levels of these bacteria algal blooms this summer. Putnam and Westchester counties both experienced similar issues this summer which resulted in temporary closures of the beaches to the public.

With such high temperatures having stuck around in the Hudson Valley for so long, these dangerous algae blooms have been thriving.

Sullivan County Beach Closes to the Public

The Lake Superior Beach in Bethel, NY was the beach that decided to close to public swimming last week.

High amounts of algae blooms are dangerous to humans and pets as contact can result in irritations, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Algae Blooms in Lake Superior Beach, Bethel, NY Sullivan County Government loading...

The county shared that until the high level of algae blooms were dealt with, the beach would remain closed.

Latest Update on Lake Superior in Bethel

On Friday, August 9, Sullivan County sent out another press release announcing a reopening date for the Lake Superior beach in Bethel.

The lake is now reopened as of Saturday, August 10th. As of this past weekend, all activities offered at the lake including picnicking, hiking, swimming, and boat launching are open and ready to use.

Things to Do at Lake Superior in Bethel

With the lake back open to use, a number of activities are available again. Lake Superior offers a sandy beach area to enjoy, single and double kayaks, pedal boats, rowboats, and licensed fishing.

Lake Superior Beach in Sullivan County, NY Sullivan County loading...

If you're more of a land creature, Lake Superior also has areas for volleyball, a playground available for 5 to 12-year-olds, and picnic areas that include grills for a fee.

Lake Superior is open through September 8th, so there's still plenty of time to enjoy this wonderful Sullivan County beach.

