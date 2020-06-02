Sullivan County DMV Partially Reopens

Limited transactions are being processed for Sullivan County residents only, using a new remote transaction system to alleviate delays and public frustration.

As authorized by the state the Sullivan County DMV began processing limited transactions on Monday. While the DMV remains closed for in-person visits, mail-in transactions are now allowed, including all vehicle registration activity, renewals, license plate transfers, license plate surrenders, and sales tax transactions.

Drop boxes remain located at the Government Center in Monticello, where Sullivan County residents can place their paperwork for processing. Customers must use a face covering, maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet, and limit vestibule capacity to two individuals when dropping off paperwork.

The DMV will mail back completed transactions, some of which may require an additional mailing fee. Customers are encouraged to use the remote transaction system for assistance.

Residents can email their completed paperwork directly to the DMV at SCNYDMV1@co.sullivan.ny.us. Once the paperwork is approved, residents can put it in the DMV drop box for processing with the appropriate fee paid by cash, check or credit card, thereby avoiding in-person contact and lengthy lines in the future.

