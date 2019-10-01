Does woman have a death wish or what? Or maybe she's just clueless.

This video footage, that was uploaded to Instagram Saturday, shows an unidentified woman inside the lion's enclosure at the Bronx Zoo. She appears to be staring face to face with the animal, and even appears to taunt and dance around the big cat. It is still unknown how exactly she got in the enclosure to begin with.

The Bronx Zoo is currently working with the NYPD as they plan to file a criminal trespass report.

CBS says the woman was eventually escorted out of the park without any injuries.

The Bronx Zoo released the following statement:

This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff, and animals safe," the zoo said in a statement.

The Bronx Zoo says they have a zero tolerance policy for behavior like this.

