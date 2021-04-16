Get away from it all in a home that sits on 14 acres in the Adirondack Mountains. The million dollar property just hit the market and it's spectacular. It's hard to say which is more beautiful, the house itself or the land it sits on.

The house, in Stratford, New York is being called "one of the most breathtaking properties in Upstate New York." It was built in 1995 and offers over 3,000 square feet of space with another 1,200 attached to the garage. And it's being offered fully furnished.

There's 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, a fully finished 1,800 square foot basement and several common areas to relax with radiant heat flooring in all of the rooms.

This one-of-a-kind home sits on 14 acres in Fulton County, New York and offers beautiful wildlife, natural rocks, plants, trees, and gardens that surround the area. It first went on the market in 2017 for $1.35 million. The price has been reduced to $1,200,000 and just went back on the market with River Hills Properties.

