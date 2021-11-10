You Can Stay In This Awesome Octagon Adirondack Tree House

I don't know if you've ever heard the term "Glamping" before, but it is the combination of "glamorous" and "camping"...I know super clever, right? Basically, it refers to any outdoor, rustic camping that still has some amenities like a real bed, unique setting, and furnishings you wouldn't normally think of when camping.

My wife and I had our first glamping experience at a vineyard. After sampling a lot of wine, we stumbled through the grapevines to our raised safari-inspired tent to crash into a vintage queen-size bed. As you can see from the picture below, it was cool, but nothing like staying in an actual treehouse in the Adirondack Mountains.

Tina King

Ok, back to the treehouse. Imagine hanging out on a crisp fall morning sipping your coffee and admiring the fall foliage from your own treehouse. There's no running water or bathroom actually in the treehouse, but there is electricity, fans, and a heater. The bathroom and hot showers are about 20 feet away in the main office building. You can stay in this sky-high beauty for about $300 a night. Plus a cleaning fee through www.glampinghub.com.

Adirondack Octagon Tree House

