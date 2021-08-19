If you have $7.5 million to purchase property in New York you could end up with:

350 acres with spectacular views and groomed trails for hiking, horseback riding and snowmobiling.

An 8,800 square foot mansion style home

A 2,500 square foot second home (on the same property)

An 8 stall horse barn

An indoor arena

Enough land to have an aircraft runway or helipad

Let's go inside 240 Elm Drive in Berne, New York. You will see Polar Bear, Elk Mountain Lion and more and that is inside just one room!

