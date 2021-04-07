All the Benefits of Camping in the Adirondacks with Real Beds

Leave the concrete jungle behind for a glamping adventure like no other at Adirondack Safari in the beautiful Adirondack Mountains.

Experience camping in a whole new way at Adirondack Safari near Lake George, New York. Unlike traditional campgrounds in the Northeast, this camp is set up in a field. "This is a popular method of camping in Europe but rather new to the U.S," said owner Andrew Percetti. "Don't be scared to try something new, field camping is just as fun."

Adirondack Safari opened in 2016 but Percetti took over operations this season. He intends to keep most things the same and focus on enhancing guest experiences moving forward. "We'll start offering sunrise yoga classes and a farmers market every Sunday morning."

Adirondack Safari differs from traditional campgrounds. "We provide the tents," said Percetti. Those tents are completely furnished inside with real beds, and other comforts you’d find in a hotel. Outside there's zero gravity chairs, a picnic table with a canopy, a charcoal grill, a fire pit and even decking.

During the day enjoy river tubing, kayaking and fishing on the Schroon River or painting classes and games in the main tent. During the evening there's outdoor movies, a silent disco, live music and Native American performances around the campfire.

"Most guests come from urban areas and this is the first time they get to feel like they are roughing it," said Percetti. "So it’s the perfect blend for them to escape the concrete jungle and be out in nature."

Adirondack Safari, in Warrensburg, New York, is open from June 18 through September 25. There's three tent options to choose from depending on how much room you need.

Standard Tent - Queen bed

$149 (Monday-Thursday)

$229 (Friday & Saturday with 2 night minimum)

Double Tent - 2 queen beds

$159 (Monday-Thursday)

$279 (Friday & Saturday with 2 night minimum)

Deluxe Tent - 3 beds

$169 (Monday-Thursday)

$309 (Friday & Saturday with 2 night minimum)

Book your tent at Adirondacksafari.com.

