Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]

The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.

The Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department shared the dramatic pictures on their Facebook page, displayed below, which show the crash that happened around 3 PM Thursday. Firefighters said a Jeep had jumped the curb and eventually crashed through the wall of Pappous Greek Restaurant in Yorktown Heights.

Firefighters say there were no injuries, and that they evacuated the building, secured the vehicle, secured the building's utilities and checked the structural integrity of the building.

Vehicles Crashing Through Buildings Happens More Than You May Think

The Hudson Valley area has seen several accidents like this over the years. In October 2020, a vehicle plowed through the front window of the Drug Mart Pharmacy outside of Monsey in Rockland County. Ramapo police say the crash happened at a shopping center on Airmont Road and Route 59.

Another dramatic incident involving a vehicle flying through a structure unfolded back in January 2019. Officials say that a car on the road went airborne, after the driver took a snooze behind the wheel, and then crashed into Kirky's Deli & Pizza in Milton. And in May 2020, two separate accidents occurred in one weekend when vehicles smashed into businesses in both Rhinebeck and Wappingers Falls. Police say both vehicles had jumped the curb and ended up hitting both businesses.