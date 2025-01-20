Stray Goat Found Running Wild in Dutchess County

Did you lose a goat? If so, we may know where it is.

I'm not sure what the deal with goats is, but they don't seem to like staying with their owners. Over the past few years, there have been what seems like dozens of reports of runaway goats seen roaming around backyards, schools and even the side of the highway.

In 2023 a goat named Darla was spooked by an inflatable that was set up at the Warwick Apple Fest. Nearby residences with trampolines were asked to check their backyard, as Darla loves jumping them. The goat's owner warned that she would most likely seek one out for a little play time and asked the public to keep her occupied so she could be caught and brought home.

Even professional sanctuaries tasked with rescuing goats have had trouble keeping the animals penned in. The Hudson Valley Animal Rescue was so desperate to locate a rogue goat named Strawberry that they solicited help from the public when it went missing back in 2020.

Another Hudson Valley Goat Goes Missing

On Saturday the public was asked to help reunite another goat with its owner, but this time the request wasn't made by someone who lost their animal, but by someone who found a confused goat running amok near a school.

The Red Hook Police Department posted a photo of the goat on its Facebook page with a request for information about who it may belong to. The black goat was seen at Red Hook High School around 3pm on Saturday. A local orchard has agreed to take care of the goat until its owner comes forward.

