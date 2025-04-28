Popular Dutchess County Bar & Grill On the Market After 15 Years

A family-owned restaurant in the Hudson Valley known for its generous contributions to the community is now up for sale after 15 years.

Instagram/allisonmorelle Instagram/allisonmorelle loading...

In 2010, Mike and Vicki Lueck opened up a restaurant in Dutchess County and named it after their son. For the past 15 years, the Luecks have meticulously maintained that restaurant while giving back to the community where they grew up.

Now, after 15 years in business, that restaurant is up for sale.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Red Hook, New York Restaurant Goes on the Market

According to a listing from Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, Charle O's in Red Hook is being sold. While the restaurant's name makes it sound like a major chain, Charley O's only has one family-owned and operated location on East Market Street in Red Hook.

The property includes the restaurant, which accommodates over 200 patrons in its whimsically decorated dining room and outdoor patio, as well as a speakeasy and a historic theater.

The building was the home of the historic Lyceum Theater. According to the listing, the old movie house still has the original time ceilings, wood floors and balcony and is "ready for a revival" as a new theater, performance venue or other business. The speakeasy is located on the lower level with prohibition-era vibes and a cozy bar.

It's unclear why the Luecks have listed the restaurant for sale, but it's clear that they have put lots of love and care into the business. Charley O's is being offered for $1.6 million.

This Hudson Valley College Boasts Superstar Alumni Famous People Who Attended Bard College Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor