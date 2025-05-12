Hudson Valley Fire Department Shames ‘Lazy’ Drivers Who Do This

A Dutchess County fire department is calling out a common practice of drivers that is putting everyone's lives at risk.

Everyone is busy these days, so it's understandable that people take a few shortcuts to make their lives a little easier. One of these shortcuts that seems harmless is actually very dangerous and, apparently, extremely annoying to many Hudson Valley residents.

Red Hook, NY Fire Department Calls Out Dangerous Practice

This weekend, the Red Hook Fire Department in Dutchess County posted a photo accompanied by a message with flashing light emojis that urged residents, "please don't do this". While the picture was taken in front of the Hannaford supermarket on Route 9 in Red Hook, it shows a familiar scene that plays out across the Hudson Valley every day.

The image shows a line of cars sitting at the curb in front of the store, presumably waiting to pick up people who are shopping inside.

While this practice may seem harmless, the Red Hook Fire Department says it could mean the difference between life and death in an emergency. A Facebook post from the department explains that sitting at the curb, even if the car is still running, could slow down fire trucks, ambulances or police cars that may need quick access to the building for an emergency.

The post goes on to suggest that people who want to pick up loved ones after shopping find a parking spot near the entrance or sit at the far edge of the lot until the person comes out and then drive up to let them in quickly.

Residents Agree, Call Those Who Do It 'Ignorant' and 'Lazy'

The posting was filled with comments from residents in agreement with the fire department's stance against blocking the front of the store. Ken Fowler called the drivers "ignorant people" while Brian Fuller described the concept as "the 'I’m too lazy to get out and help you shop, so I’ll make myself feel better about that by waiting here so you don’t have to walk to further' move."

Have you been frustrated by people who block the entrance to stores while waiting for shoppers inside or do you think it's no big deal? Let us know your thoughts by texting us on our mobile app or by posting a message on our Facebook page.

