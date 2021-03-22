Stormville Flea Market Announces 2021 Opening Dates

To say that I got very excited to see that the Stormville Flea Market would be up and running for 2021 is an understatement. One of the most fun things to do here in Dutchess County, and in the Hudson Valley for that matter, is to spend a day at the Stormville Airport Antique and Flea Market. People come from all over for this famous shopping spot that is often featured on the HGTV show “Flea Market Flip”.

The Stormville Airport Antique and Flea Market is not just a small neighborhood flea market. It features over 600 vendors that come in from over eight states selling antiques and collectibles, arts and crafts, new merchandise and much more. And there are plenty of vendors from right here in the Hudson Valley, too. So, if you're a buy local believer there are lots of local products to choose from.

Just this past weekend, Stormville Flea market announced the dates for the 2021 season, and opening weekend will be on Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25. They also announced dates for May 29 and 30 (Memorial Day weekend), July 10, Sept. 4 and 5, Oct. 9 and 10, and Nov. 6. The Stormville Ultimate Family Yard Sales will be held on June 19 and Sept. 11. All dates will be from 8AM - 4PM. That's a lot of shopping to look foward to this year.

Admission is always free at the Stormville Flea Market and so is the parking. Sorry, but pets are not allowed. For more information about the Stormville Airport Antique and Flea Market including the dates, hours and rules, check out the website.

