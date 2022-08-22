Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend

There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.

Even though I had heard of Olana, I had never been there until a few years ago when I happened to be in the area, but I still didn’t get to see the estate in depth. It’s on my list of things to do. I have seen many pictures and videos, but it’s not quite the same. Have you also been meaning to get to Olana?

The perfect time for a visit may be coming up this weekend. Phoenicia Flea, a nomadic market of makers and merchants from the Catskills, the Hudson Valley and beyond, will be holding a Pop-Up Market at Olana this Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11AM - 5PM. The Phoenicia Flea will bring over 20 of their vendors to Olana. You’ll be able to walk along Olana’s historic carriage roads and enjoy the beautiful views as you shop.

The market is free and will take place rain or shine. The Olana Partnership will be collecting suggested donations of $5 per person to support their work and mission to inspire the public by preserving and interpreting Olana. For more information about the history of Olana, and to get directions, visit the website.

