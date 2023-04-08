Popular Hudson Valley Flea Market Ready for 53rd Year

Here's when one of the best flea markets anywhere will open for 2023.

This time of year in the Hudson Valley is always exciting as we prepare for the warmer weather and all the fun things to do. Hiking, kayaking, and golfing are just a few things that many of us look forward to doing as spring arrives in the area. No matter what your plans are this spring I think we can all agree that one place you should check out at least once this year is everyone's favorite flea market!

Canva Canva loading...

Stormville Flea Market

The folks at the Stormville Flea Market have announced that they are ready to open for their 53rd year! The flea market, located off 216 in Stormville, NY, is one of the Hudson Valley's best flea markets that gives guests the chance to find a little bit of everything. From socks and toys to antiques and more the Stormville Flea Market has something for everyone! If you are interested in spending a day walking the flea market this spring and summer here is when they expect to be open according to Facebook.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

2023 Stormville Flea Market Dates

The flea market is expected to open for the season the weekend of April 29th and 30th and is hoping to be open one weekend almost every month during the spring, summer, and early fall. The weekends include:

May 27th & 28th

July 1st

September 2nd & 3rd

October 7th & 8th

November 4th

If you've never been to the flea market before, why not give it a try on weekends this year? For more information on events on the flea markets grounds check them out online here.

What is For Sale at Elephants Trunk Flea Market These are the types of things that are for sale at the Elephant's Trunk Flea Market in New Milford, Connecticut New England's largest weekly flea market. You never know what you will find there on a Sunday but it is guaranteed that you will find something you have to buy. Treasures from the past and present.