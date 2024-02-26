The month of February has been a bit warmer than normal, with below average snowfall across most of the Hudson Valley, and many portions of New York state.

While some areas of the Hudson Valley did see heavy snowfall mid-month, other locations received little, to no snow at all.

The National Weather Service in Albany says that this has been one of the driest and least snowy Februarys on record. And according to the forecasts, the month will end on an even warmer note, with the possibility for heavy rain and even thunderstorms.

Forecasters Say Spring-Like Weather On the Way For the Hudson Valley

AccuWeather describes a "volatile weather pattern", that will potentially bring severe storms and gusty winds across parts of the country.

As the storm moves east, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski says that there could be a chance for strong thunderstorms Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Heavy rain and locally gusty, damaging winds can still be a concern as the strong cold front crosses major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

According to The Weather Channel, highs across the area will be mild, with temps in the mid to upper 50s for most of the week, the approaching storm is expected to bring colder air behind it by Thursday.

Highs will rebound well into the 50s again by the weekend, as the chance for rain returns, reports ABC NY.

According to Weather Spark, average highs for Poughkeepsie are usually in the low 40s for late February.