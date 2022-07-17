Storm King Art Center a Must Stop on Every NY Road Trip

Whether you're a local or visiting the area from out of town, you'll learn that the Hudson Valley is home to some of the most beautiful and interesting landscapes in New York State.

While that is personally how I feel I know I'm not alone. In fact, I know I'm not. The popular lifestyle website Delish.com released a list of Road Trip Stops in Every State You Need to Add to Your List and the Orange County art museum Storm King Art Center was their pick for New York.

Storm King is described as an open-aired museum and according to Wikipedia might contain the largest collection of contemporary outdoor sculptures in the United State. All in our own backyard, how cool!

Delish.com explains why the New Windsor, New York museum was their pick for a New Yorks road trip stop, writing:

Seen in movies and television shows (Netflix’s Master of None), Storm King Art Center is named after a nearby mountain—Storm King Mountain. Located in Mountainville, New York, this open-air museum arguably contains the largest collection of contemporary outdoor sculptures in the country. Visitors get creative with taking photos from playing with perspective with the giant sculptures to a selfie on the mirrored picket fence.

So how did Delish pick their favorite road trip stops? They explain:

We based each of these stops on the notion that there is something so unique about each one that you can’t see anywhere else. You don't need to leave the country to experience natural wonders.

We have to agree that Storm King is definitely one of a kind.

Storm King Art Center is opened Wednesday through Monday from 10 AM until 5:30 PM with later hours in the summer, staying open until 7:30 PM. Tickets and reservations must be made ahead of visiting the art center.

Take a look at some of the beautiful artwork on display at Storm King below:

A Small Sample of What to Expect at Storm King Art Center It is not possible to do this 500 acres art installation called the Storm King Art Center justice in a small online gallery. There is no doubt that it is worth the trip from anywhere to experience it up close and in person. Art lovers and Nature enthusiast alike will agree that there is no other place like it. Since 1960 the Storm King Art Center has been putting art and nature on display for all to see.

