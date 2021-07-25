Storm King Art Center Offering 2 More Free Admission Days in 2021

If you are looking for something to do with the kids and maybe your family? How about enjoying a day to yourself surrounded by amazing views and art, with your own picnic lunch?

There are a few places in the Hudson Valley that you need to go check out. One of them is Storm King Art Center, which is located in New Windsor, NY. According to their website, there are over 100 art sculptures over their 500 acres of land. How do free admission days sound? Amazing? Oh yes.

Exploring this amazing vista of art and inspiration is even more enjoyable when you don't have to pay for admission too. Granted the experience is worth the normal admission price of $20 per person. Right now what they refer to as pay per car admission pricing is in effect, person one in the car $20, person 2, it's now $40, with 3 people it is $48, etc.

By attending one of the free admission days, you can skip paying to see all the wonders at the center. The remaining free admission days for 2021 are August 2 and September 2.

There are a few things to know to make it a more enjoyable day for you and your friends.

Bring sunscreen. It goes without saying, but it seems to be the one thing that people forget the most.

You need to have advanced tickets to get in, even on the free admission days. To get the tickets you have to log on ahead of time and either purchase your admission or reserve it on the free days.

All ticket sales are final and cannot be transferred.

There is a free shuttle bus that you can take (you still need to reserve your admission) from the Newburgh Free Library.

Strollers and wheelchairs are allowed and can be easily used on the paths.

Bring a water bottle. There is an on-site café where you can purchase beverages and snacks.

You can rent bikes from the center, but you can not bring your own bike.

Wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

Enjoy yourself and plan to spend at least three hours on the site, maybe even more.

