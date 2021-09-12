If you follow the Zodiac then I don't have to tell you that we are in the Middle of Virgo. You are born under the sign of Virgo if your birthday falls between August 23rd and September 22nd. So what are a few things a Virgo might want to do on their birthday in the Hudson Valley?

Virgos are an Earth Sign

Virgos are an earth sign which means they may be some of the most grounded people you know. According to Cosmopolitan online they are the folks who like to keep it real. They also like to be organized. They will treat themselves to nice things for a job well done. Taking a hike with a Virgo would be something they would enjoy. Fortunately their are lots of places you could go to walk around for the day. One place to consider that a Virgo might find interesting is the Storm King Art Center.

What are the Virgo Traits

Speaking from person experience I can say that my Virgo friends are some of the best friends I've got. They stick by you and the folks I know who are born under Virgo have a thing for being practical so no surprise it shows up in their traits listed at Astrology Zodiac Signs. If I were going to plan an outing with a Virgo from the list of traits below I might pick a cuddle day at a local animal shelter or plan a visit to Beans Cat Café in Beacon.

Strengths: Loyal, analytical, kind, hardworking, practical Weaknesses: Shyness, worry, overly critical of self and others, all work and no play Virgo likes: Animals, healthy food, books, nature, cleanliness Virgo dislikes: Rudeness, asking for help, taking center stage From Astrology Zodiac Signs

Their Ruling Planet

Mercury is the ruling planet for Virgos. It may be a tiny planet but it is still a force. Apparently this planet is the reason many Virgo end up being writers or journalist. If you want to appeal to your Virgo friend sense of Planetary rule I say find a cool local bookstore to visit. You could try Oblong Books in Rhinebeck to start.

Finally it is fall and apparently Virgo like to eat healthy so for the fun of it why not throw together a Farm Market Cider crawl. You could visit a few local farm markets for some fresh fruits and veggies then follow the trails to some of the Hudson Valley best craft beverage places.

Checkout this list for ideas of where to start.

