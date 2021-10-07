New Windsor Makes National List of Best Road Trip Stops

I grew up in New Windsor, so whenever I see that it makes a national list of things to see, I can’t help but to be proud of my little town. And when the actual spot that makes the list is a place that I used to frequent often, it’s even better.

When I was growing up in the 1970s, I remember going to Storm King Art Center and hanging out on some of the sculptures, which is something we probably shouldn't have been doing. Sorry. We knew it was pretty cool, but we didn’t appreciate the art and beauty the way we should have. As I got older, I realized what a gem Storm King Art Center is. And apparently, I’m not the only one who realizes this.

Storm King Art Center in New Windsor was just named the “Road Trip Stop to Add to Your List” for New York State by delish.com. Out of all the cool things to see in the whole state, Storm King Art Center was the one not to miss. That makes me a very proud Native New Windsorite.

Have you ever been to Storm King Art Center? If you haven’t, you might want to plan your own little road trip. It’s especially beautiful this time of the year with the changing leaves and perfect weather. The Art Center, which is located at the foot of Storm King Mountain in New Windsor, is an open air museum with one of the largest collections of modern sculptures in the country.

Congratulations to the Storm King Art Center, and to New Windsor for making this national list. If you’re planning a trip to New Windsor to check it out, there are some other cool places you might want to hit including the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor at the New Windsor Cantonment and Washington’s Headquarters just a few miles up the road in Newburgh. Not to mention some great hiking trails, restaurants and shops. Have fun exploring New Windsor!

