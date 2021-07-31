Store in Wappingers Selling Halloween Candy Already and I’m Shook

This is just absurd. I love Halloween as much as the next person but it's July.

Say goodbye to the debate about how soon pumpkin spice should be available in the Hudson Valley. How soon should stores be pushing Halloween candy? There's a new argument in town.

There's nothing spookier than stocking up for Halloween over 3 months early. If you know me you know that I absolutely love the fall season. I love everything about it. I enjoy the weather, the changing leaves, the scary movies and of course celebrating Halloween.

Everything about it is so much fun, My first child is expected in October and I can't wait to take her trick or treating.

That being said, I saw something at the store yesterday that had me rattled.

While I was walking down the main aisle I happened to see that the holiday row was already stocked up with new decorations and festivities. I had to do a double take when I saw massive amounts of candy.

Normally, I wouldn't care but it's not even the end of July yet. How soon does one need to start stocking up?

Is this starting a bad precedent?

What's next? Are we going to start seeing Halloween USA's opening up after 4th of July Weekend? I love the Halloween season. That season should only be one month long. It starts in October and ends on the first day of November.

If you're looking to stock up early on Halloween candy you can find some at the Dollar General in Wappingers Falls across from Dutchess Stadium.

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies