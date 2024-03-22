Stewart’s Shops to Change its Iconic Look in the Hudson Valley

Stewart's Shops is planning on making some big changes to its stores in New York's Hudson Valley.

Unfortunately, there's nothing in this world that stays the same forever. Route 9 used to be a one-lane highway in Poughkeepsie, the Newburgh Beacon Bridge used to have just one span and everyone in the Hudson Valley had a 914 area code.

Well, now it appears that another change is happening, and this time it's going to affect the iconic look of our beloved Stewart's Shops.

Poughkeepsie New York Google Maps loading...

The Iconic Design of Stewart's Shops is Changing

The iconic brown brick buildings that dot the Hudson Valley landscape are on their way out. Taking their places will be stores with new, more modern-looking architecture and brighter colors.

The news comes as Dunkin' is already updating its stores in Hyde Park and Poughkeepsie. The Dunkin' on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie near Red Lobster is seeking approval to soften the building's color scheme and update its signage. Another location on Route 9 in Hyde Park is closed for three weeks for renovations.

As Stewart's continues to battle the coffee wars, two of its stores in Poughkeepsie are planning for makeovers of their own.

Google Maps/Town of Poughkeepsie Google Maps/Town of Poughkeepsie loading...

Stewart's Shops New Design in Poughkeepsie, New York

Plans are underway to eliminate the brown brick exterior of two Stewart's Shops and replace them with clapboard siding and stone veneer. The siding will be colored a shade of beige called "cobblestone". A charcoal-colored foundation of dark stone will wrap around the bottom of the building. The updated look is planned at Stewart's Shops on Creek Road and Vassar Road.

According to mock-ups submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board, new building materials will cover up Stewart's Shops' familiar brick exteriors. What will remain at each location, however, is the building's signature roof and sign.

It's unclear when work is scheduled to begin, but it's unlikely that it will have much impact on customers. From the proposals submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie, the work appears to be cosmetic and should be finished quickly.

Google Maps/Town of Poughkeepsie Google Maps/Town of Poughkeepsie loading...

How do you feel about Stewart's Shops' new look? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page or by dropping us a text on our free mobile app.

