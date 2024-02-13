Poughkeepsie Dunkin’ to Make Improvements, Eliminate ‘Donuts’

A big change is coming to the Poughkeepsie, New York Dunkin' Donuts.

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus famously said, "The only constant in life is change". And while that's true, sometimes it's hard for us to process just how many things are actually changing.

Today's drive up and down Route 9 in Dutchess County would be completely unrecognizable to someone traveling the same route in 1990. Not only have new buildings and businesses cropped up, but the road itself has even widened in some areas.

One of the things that hasn't changed through the years is the local Dunkin' Donuts. That is, until now.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Changes Coming to Poughkeepsie Dunkin' Donuts

One of the "newer" Dunkin' Donuts locations has applied to make some improvements and has supplied the Town of Poughkeepsie with an architectural review. The restaurant at 2256 South Road is seeking to make improvements to its existing building that will include new painting, upgraded awnings and new signage.

The proposed changes will be presented at a meeting of the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board scheduled for February 15. Submitted paperwork describes a plan to replace the current drive-thru canopy with a flatter, orange overhang that includes LED lighting.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The building is also expected to undergo a major repainting which will change the beige exterior to dark grey. But the biggest change will come with the restaurant's new signs that will replace the Dunkin' Donuts logo on the building as well as the freestanding sign on Route 9.

Farewell, "Dunkin' Donuts"

Mock-ups of the new signs show that the Dunkin' Donuts location will be eliminating the word "donuts" from all of its branding. In 2018 the company announced that it was moving away from promoting its donuts and, instead, focusing on its coffee and savory menu items. As a result, the company has been dropping "donuts" from its name, opting instead to be called "Dunkin'".

Google Maps/Town of Poughkeepsie Google Maps/Town of Poughkeepsie loading...

The architectural review shows that the Route 9 Dunkin' Donuts will be following the current marketing strategy and dropping "donuts" from its name. The sign will also update the chain's coffee cup design, replacing a graphic that depicts the company's retired styrofoam cup with a new design. The cup's "DD" logo is also being replaced with a single "D".

Similar changes will be made to the freestanding sign on Route 9.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like. Gallery Credit: Boris