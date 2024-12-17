Every holiday season, businesses and organizations all over the Hudson Valley do their part to help out their respective communities.

Stewart's Shops is No Exception

A New York favorite for ice cream and gasoline, for 38 years they’ve been giving back to non-profit children's organizations through their Holiday Match program.

Holiday Match is a collection program, matched by Stewart’s Shops, to help kids all year long. Together with the help of their customers Stewart’s was able to raise more than $2 million in 2023 from Thanksgiving through Christmas Day.

Nearing 4 Decades of Charity

Stewart’s Holiday Match program has allocated nearly $38 million since the program’s inception in 1986 and continues to contribute and inspire.

The funds are matched penny for penny, with 100% of what is raised going to charities without administrative fees.

This week on In Touch we spoke with Jennifer Frame, Director of Corporate Philanthropy at Stewart’s Shops, and Robin Cooper, Public Relations Manager at Stewart’s Shops. They are both very active in the Holiday Match Program and are a huge part of its success.

"At the end of the campaign, all of the collections are totaled from all of our 360 plus shops, and Stewart's matches the donations dollar for dollar, and then organizations can apply to receive those funds. Last year we supported over 1900 organizations benefiting children, with just over 2 million dollars raised." Frame told In Touch.

Currently, the campaign is trending similarly to last year, but Stewart's has less collection days this year. So Frame and Cooper are making it a priority to promote the program and for people to know that they have until Christmas Day to donate.

"If you can't get into a Stewart's shop, you can mail in a check. So that's also an important thing to note. Because there are no overhead fees, truly everything that gets collected is matched." Frame said.

Not just a "Holiday Happening"

The Holiday Match helps non-profits all year round, and then during the holidays, Stewart's displays pictures and memories on their in-store televisions of organizations who have benefited from the Holiday Match Program throughout the entire year.

Frame explained,

"Each year we do profiles on each organization that receives funding, and we talk to them about how they used the funding through the year. We then display on our TV screens some pictures of how peoples' donations help. People can see exactly where their money is going."

This year, the program has already raised over $380,000 and there's still time until Christmas Day to make a donation.

For more information, visit the Stewart's Shops Holiday Match Information Page.