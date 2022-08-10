A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York.

According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.

Rescue crews including State Police divers were called to the scene and tried to recover the swimmer up until around 8:30 pm Sunday evening but "visibility became impossible." The body was recovered Monday morning at 9:15 am and an autopsy was conducted at Glens Falls Hospital according to Deputies. Dake is survived by his wife Estelle, four children, and two grandchildren.

Over 30 Years on the Board of Directors for Stewart's Shops

Perrin Dake was on the convenience store chain's board of directors for more than 30 years. He loved his family, Stewart's Shops, and had a passion for boating according to his uncle William Dake.

"The two most important things in Perrin’s life were his family and his passion for boating. He loved Stewart’s Shops and we thank him for his unwavering commitment to the board for over three decades.” William Dake- Stewart's Board Chairman

Stewart's Shops headquarters is located in Ballston Spa, NY, and serves Eastern Upstate NY and southwestern Vermont. The chain has 350-plus locations with many around the Hudson Valley. Known for branded ice cream, potato chips, hard rolls, root beer, milk, coffee, and other drinks, three-fourths of their stores also sell gasoline.

Get our free mobile app

For me, Stewart's Shops is a daily visit, while commuting to work in Poughkeepsie. It's always been a favorite convenience store and I usually always will stop in whether it be for a drink or a quick bite to eat. We send sincere condolences out to the Dake family during this difficult time.