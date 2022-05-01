Steven Spielberg Takes on Poughkeepsie’s Most Famous Sandwich

We call it Hollywood on the Hudson and this just solidifies the title.

It's no secret the Hudson Valley is becoming a hotbed of Hollywood magic. There have been a ton of movie and television productions that have lined our neighborhood streets. Big names like Woody Harrelson, Amy Schumer, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Laura Dern have all been spotted around town enjoying food from some of our favorite local businesses and taking in the sights.

With that being said, we think this might be one of the biggest celebrity sightings we've heard about here in the mid-Hudson region.

Everyone's favorite Poughkeepsie sandwich shop, Rossi's, shared that they were able to share their famous sandwiches with none other than Steven Spielberg. In an Instagram post, Rossi's wrote:

"We’ve made lunch for A Lot of people but this is way up there"

We reached out to Rossi's to find out what the award-winning director was doing in our neighborhood. Once we get the 411 we'll let you know, but right now it looks like Spielberg was just enjoying Dutchess County.

Not only was he spotted with the Rossi's team, he almost made a pitstop at Essie's in Poughkeepsie.

Not that you need the reminder, but Spielberg is the mastermind behind movies like JAWS, Jurassic Park and E.T.

Was the director scoping out locations for a new film? That would be pretty cool right? Maybe he was just enjoying the new 4.5lb sandwich from Rossi's. The world may never know, but it's fun to speculate a little bit.

Keep your eyes peeled, you never know who you're going to run into in the Hudson Valley. Have you ever run into a celebrity in town? We'd love to hear your story! Share it with us in the comment section or text us through the mobile app.

