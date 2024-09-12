6 Popular Horror Films That Could Have Been Made in the Hudson Valley

Scary movies - can't get enough of 'em! It's pretty cool to live in the Hudson Valley where a number of successful horror movies have even been filmed.

While some people have the amazing self-control to wait until the 'ber months before they start binging their favorite spooky flicks, I tend to cave and treat myself to a comfort horror film every now and again.

Best Horror Movies Filmed in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley has played a pretty important role in a number of films in the genre. For example, Hollywood power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's film A Quiet Place had scenes filmed in Beacon, Pawling, and New Paltz.



The film was quoted as a "sleeper hit with $340 million globally" by Variety.

A Quiet Place would expand into A Quiet Place Part II - which also had scenes filmed in the Hudson Valley and A Quiet Place: Day 1. Each film was successful in its own respect leading to Variety branding the trilogy as "one of horror's most reliable box office franchises" earlier this year.

It's proven that the Hudson Valley is a fantastic place to capture some spooky footage, so if we turned back the clocks, would some other classic horror films have benefitted from some Hudson Valley locations?

Horror Movies That Could Have Been Filmed in the Hudson Valley

If Popular Horror Movies Were Filmed in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley played important roles in some absolutely iconic horror flicks and thrillers. Here are 7 of our favorite horror films that easily could have been filmed in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

Feel free to disagree, but I think we have some pretty convincing arguments (for some of them - to be fair, some are a bit of a stretch).

But, if you're looking for a locally-made movie and TV watch-list, you're in luck, because we have one of those too!

Check it out: