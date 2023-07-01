Steve-O Coming to Ulster County

Many believe that 20 years ago MTV has some of its best programming. One of the most iconic shows to come from that era was Jackass. The show was edgy and pushed so many boundaries.

Jackass had a hilarious and crazy casts but a few stars of the show such as Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera and Steve-O stood out more than the others. Steve-O, who performed dangerous and often outrageous stunts and pranks. Who could forget the Anaconda Ball Pit, Wasabi Shooters, Fish Hook, Fart Mask, BMC Jousting or even the Alligator Tightrope.

His stunts are shocking but also captivating and difficulty to watch but hard to look away as well.

Steve-O is one of the most recognizable people on the planet. He's been making the world both laugh and cringe for decades. Steve-O or Stephen Glover, is an American entertainer and stunt performer who gained fame as a member of the television show Jackass, which aired on MTV in the early 2000s. Steve-O and his fellow cast members performed outrageous and often dangerous stunts, pushing the boundaries of what was considered acceptable on television.

Steve-O will be performing in the Hudson Valley in September. Steve-O will be bringing his "Bucket List" tour to UPAC in Kinston, New York on September 6. Steve-O will be showcasing videos that he claims were too crazy for Jackass.

Be sure to see Steve-O live in Ulster County in a few months.

