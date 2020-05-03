Staying Busy on a Beautiful Weekend in Quarantine

The weather was beautiful this weekend, and being stuck home makes it more difficult to stay busy. However, I managed to stay pretty busy.

It was hard to stay inside this weekend as temperatures were in the mid 70's and the sun was shining. We spent the majority of our time enjoying the sun and doing many outdoor activities.

Even though we're still stuck in quarantine, there's still plenty of things to do to stay productive. Here's how I managed to keep bust this weekend.

