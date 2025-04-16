New York Ranks Among U.S. States With Deadliest Police Chases

New York Ranks Among U.S. States With Deadliest Police Chases

Canva, Google Maps

A new study reveals states with the highest rate of fatal crashes involving police pursuits in the U.S.

The research analyzed state data for fatal crashes involving police pursuits from 2018 to 2022 for each state via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Crash rates per 100,000 licensed drivers were calculated to identify the states with the highest number of fatal accident rates linked to police chases.

Also See: Trooper Wipes Out in Hudson Valley High-Speed Chase

Missouri implements statewide pursuit risk assessment matrix in April 2025, requiring officers to evaluate 12 factors before initiating chases. Highway Patrol reports 31% decrease in pursuit incidents during first month of implementation. A study by Simmrin Law identifies Missouri as fifth nationally for police pursuit fatalities, with 0.75 crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers - 103% above the national average.

Key Findings: Virginia - 2.76 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (15.00 yearly average) Alabama - 2.50 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (13.20 yearly average) Missouri - 0.75 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (14.80 yearly average)

Key Findings:

  • Virginia - 2.76 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (15.00 yearly average)

  • Alabama - 2.50 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (13.20 yearly average)

  • New York - 1.21 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (6.20 yearly average)

Canva
loading...

New York ranks third with 1.21 crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers — that's about 227% higher than the national average of 0.37. Between 2018 and 2022, the Empire State, home to 513,838 licensed drivers, saw an average of 6.20 fatal crashes a year caused by police pursuits. 2022 documented 8  fatal crashes while 2021 had only 4.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Simmrin Law commented:

"The study highlights that states such as Virginia, Alabama, and New York reported some of the highest fatal police pursuit crash rates in the U.S.

WPDH-WPDA logo
Get our free mobile app
Top 10 U.S. States with Highest Fatal Crashes Involving a Police Chase
StateAverage Fatal Crashes Involving Police Pursuit (2018-2022)Number of Licensed DriversFatal Crashes Involving Police Pursuit per 100,000 Licensed DriversRank
Virginia15.00543,0572.761
Alabama13.20528,8732.502
New York6.20513,8381.213
North Carolina13.601,374,5290.994
Missouri14.801,968,9070.755
Wisconsin8.001,177,1360.686
Indiana13.402,143,6650.637
Georgia34.406,607,0160.528
Montana3.67766,7160.489
Massachusetts4.601,011,3850.4510

Top Reasons Police Officers Issue Tickets to New Yorkers

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Filed Under: New York, Sates with Deadliest Police Pursuits
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, News, News From WPDH

More From WPDH-WPDA