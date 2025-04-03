Well it's another day in the Hudson Valley and it's another day where law enforcement has released details on yet another major drug bust. This one, like many over the last few months, happened as New York State Troopers were conducting a traffic stop.

Stop and Identification

This latest incident occurred at the beginning of this week on Monday, March 31, 2025. According to the report issued by the New York State Police, members of the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) initiated a traffic stop of a 2015 Nissan, traveling along State Route 17 in the Town of Rockland. Entirely unrelated side note, I had no idea before today that the Town of Rockland was in Sullivan County and not...well, Rockland County.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

Getting back to the real news, Troopers initiated the stop as they observed the 2015 Nissan violating multiple New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws. The driver of the vehicle complied and Troopers then began their investigation. Starting with identification, the driver was confirmed as 33-year old, Jamar S. Kea of Endicott, NY. Kea was also traveling with a 23-year old, unidentified female.

Get our free mobile app

Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs

After confirming identification, Troopers continued their investigation which included a vehicle search that Kea consented to. It was during the that search that troopers would make their find, or rather multiple finds.

Troopers search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of...

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

approximately 3 pounds of cannabis

over 400 grams of cocaine

over 100 grams of fentanyl

Following the discovery, both Kea and his female companion were placed under arrest, taken into custody and transported to the State Police Liberty. Later on, Kea would take full responsibility for the narcotics found in the vehicle and claimed that his female companion was "unaware" of the illegal substances being transported in the car.

With that statement, the 23-year old female was subsequently released from police custody. Kea on the other hand would be charged with multiple crimes and offenses, which included...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree a Class A-1 Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree a Class B Felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 3rd Degree a Class A Misdemeanor

Multiple Uniform Traffic Tickets

Previous Stories: K9 Assisted Drug Bust in Sullivan County

Kea would then later face arraignment in the Town of Rockland Court, where afterward he would be remanded to the Sullivan County Jail. Kea was remanded to the jail without bail and is awaiting a future court appearance.

11 of the Most Popular Nicknames Smokers Call Marijuana What people call marijuana. Gallery Credit: CJ

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/02/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler