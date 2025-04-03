State Troopers Major Traffic Stop Drug Bust in Sullivan County
Well it's another day in the Hudson Valley and it's another day where law enforcement has released details on yet another major drug bust. This one, like many over the last few months, happened as New York State Troopers were conducting a traffic stop.
Stop and Identification
This latest incident occurred at the beginning of this week on Monday, March 31, 2025. According to the report issued by the New York State Police, members of the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) initiated a traffic stop of a 2015 Nissan, traveling along State Route 17 in the Town of Rockland. Entirely unrelated side note, I had no idea before today that the Town of Rockland was in Sullivan County and not...well, Rockland County.
Getting back to the real news, Troopers initiated the stop as they observed the 2015 Nissan violating multiple New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws. The driver of the vehicle complied and Troopers then began their investigation. Starting with identification, the driver was confirmed as 33-year old, Jamar S. Kea of Endicott, NY. Kea was also traveling with a 23-year old, unidentified female.
Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs
After confirming identification, Troopers continued their investigation which included a vehicle search that Kea consented to. It was during the that search that troopers would make their find, or rather multiple finds.
Troopers search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of...
- approximately 3 pounds of cannabis
- over 400 grams of cocaine
- over 100 grams of fentanyl
Following the discovery, both Kea and his female companion were placed under arrest, taken into custody and transported to the State Police Liberty. Later on, Kea would take full responsibility for the narcotics found in the vehicle and claimed that his female companion was "unaware" of the illegal substances being transported in the car.
With that statement, the 23-year old female was subsequently released from police custody. Kea on the other hand would be charged with multiple crimes and offenses, which included...
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree a Class A-1 Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree a Class B Felony
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell a Class B Felony
- Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 3rd Degree a Class A Misdemeanor
- Multiple Uniform Traffic Tickets
Previous Stories: K9 Assisted Drug Bust in Sullivan County
Kea would then later face arraignment in the Town of Rockland Court, where afterward he would be remanded to the Sullivan County Jail. Kea was remanded to the jail without bail and is awaiting a future court appearance.
