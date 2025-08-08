Deja Vu All Over Again as State Police Make Yet Another Drug Bust on the Taconic
Would be accused criminals must not check the news often because if they did, they would have seen that the Taconic State Parkway has been a hot bed for the New York State Police this week, as Troopers already made multiple drug related arrests following traffic stops they made on the infamous roadway.
Much like previous stop and busts that occurred earlier this week, State Police officers on the scene of this latest interaction got a little extra assistance of the 4-legged and furry variety.
Another Taconic Drug Bust in Dutchess County
This latest of the Taconic State Parkway drug busts occurred again in the Dutchess County area, this time however, it was in the Town of Clinton. Much like the previous events, State Police pulled over the at the time, unsuspecting driver, for what was described as a "violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law".
According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers of the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit (CSU), successfully stopped the 2020 Jeep northbound, while it was traveling northbound. Troopers then began their investigation with identifying the driver as 35-year old, Quintril M. Clark, of Albany.
CSU Troopers then called upon State Police K9 Wild to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. It was during that time that K9 Wild would give Troopers a positive alert for the indication of narcotics.
Troopers then conducted their own probable cause search of the vehicle where they then discovered a yield of approximately 383 grams of crack cocaine and 213 grams of fentanyl. Troopers also discovered and seized $2,641 in cash from the vehicle.
Arrest and Charges
Following the discoveries, Clark was placed under arrest and taken into police custody. Clark was processed and charged with the crimes of...
- Criminal Possession Controlled Substance-1st: Narcotic Drug 8 Ozs Or More, a class A-I felony
- Criminal Possession Controlled Substance-2nd: Narcotic Drug 4 Ozs or More, a class A-II felony
- Criminal Possession Controlled Sub-3rd: Narcotic Drug Intent To Sell , a class B felony- Two counts
- NYS Vehicle & Traffic Law violations
Previous Stories: Illegal Narcotics and Thousands of Dollars Seized in Taconic Drug Bust
Later on, Clark was taken in for arraignment at the Town of Pleasant Valley Court. After arraignment, Clark was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center. A preliminary hearing will be set for a later date.
