Start Your Holiday Shopping At Small Business Saturday in the Hudson Valley

Tis the season for many things but most importantly, holiday shopping. It also wouldn't be right to buy for everyone else and not yourself for something.

That's the fun part about holiday shopping, grabbing a little something for yourself truly does feel like a treat. Before heading to the mall, stores and different retailers, think about small businesses.

Since it is the season of giving and we give presents to others, we can also help support our local businesses throughout the Hudson Valley.

Let's continue to keep our mom and pop stores open and purchase unique, homemade or handcrafted gifts from the Hudson Valley this holiday season.

During Small Business Saturday, an event will take place on November 27,2021 from 7am-7pm. Throughout Orange County, in the town of Montgomery, you can choose from many, small businesses to shop from.

The following businesses will be participating in this event, La Peche, Jacklyn Rose, Yoga on the Wallkill, NYTW Beauty Bar, Ciao Bella, The Coven Day Spa and more.

Find out more here.

During Small Business Saturday, another event will take place on November 27,2021 throughout Dutchess County. Businesses such as Dutchess County SPCA, Tom Duggan Photography, TEG Federal Credit Union and more will be some of many organizations who are participating.

Find out more here.

I hope that you are inspired to start your holiday shopping with local businesses. It's so important to help one another all year long but truly show our support during the holiday season.

Where will you be shopping on Small Business Saturday? Share with us below :)

