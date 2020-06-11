Starbucks to Close 400 Locations

More companies are announcing business closures from the COVID-19 shutdown, and Starbucks is the latest to do so.

USA Today reports that Starbucks is being affected by storefront closures due to government shutdowns just like most businesses. Starbucks is set to close up to 400 locations that are company-owned. This will happen over the next 18 months. Starbucks has locations throughout the Hudson Valley including major cities like Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Middletown.

It's not all bad news from Starbucks though. According to USA Today, Starbucks will be speeding up the expansion of its "convince formats". This includes curbside pickup, drive-thru, and mobile-only pickup locations. There is currently a location in New York City that is pickup only. Starbucks still plans to open 300 new locations this fiscal year. This however is down from their original goal of 600.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Over 200 Kay Jewelers, Zales, and Jared locations would be closing. In May 2020, L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works, announced store closures.250 Victoria's Secret locations will permanently close and 50 Bath and Body Works locations will close. It was also announced that Pier 1 Imports will be permanently closing all locations. This came after the company had already filed for bankruptcy and planned to close some locations. The COVID-19 shutdown forced the company to close all locations.

