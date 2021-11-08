Staple Village of New Paltz Restaurant on the Market

Anyone who is familiar with the Village of New Paltz knows that there are a number of signature spots, especially on Main Street, that make New Paltz what it is.

When it comes to the spot for brunch on the weekends, the place that is home to the infamous breakfast special for less than $2.00, and the place that has been a New Paltz staple since 1993, the Main Street Bistro is all of that, and then some.

According to a facebook post on the New Paltz Properties page on Monday, November 1st, the iconic Main Street Bistro will be going up for sale.

Realtor Matt Eyler of New Paltz Properties wrote that his friends Doug and Teresa Thompson, owners of the Main Street Bistro, had asked him to 'test the market' for a potential sale of their business. It appears that the owners are headed for retirement.

We reached out to Teresa Thompson, owner, and learned that

after 30+ years in the restaurant business, we are ready to retire and enjoy life! We are super proud of what we’ve built here and are hoping the next investor will bring the restaurant even further. Doug and I are not leaving New Paltz, we are just looking for a slower-paced lifestyle and hoping to still do meaningful things in the community.

As with many others who commented on the post, my first reaction to the announcement was shock, followed by disappointment - 'how will we survive without the Bistro?' One commenter stated 'that the whole Hudson Valley area will be disappointed,' while others shared their sentiments, 'NOOO,' 'oh no!' Some people tagged their friends and putting out calls for anyone who would be interested in 'buying the Bistro.'

The post, or listing, goes on,

This is an opportunity to own one of the most iconic, established, and successful restaurants in the Village of New Paltz. The Bistro’s loyal customer base and unbeatable location at 59 Main Street deliver consistent strong revenues and impressive profitability. Cash flow can be increased further by expanding the catering business and opening the restaurant for dinner service.

Having gone to college in New Paltz, and then lived in the area for quite a few years, I can remember the gang coordinating Bistro outings (coordinating our game plan on AIM back in the day), and if I had people visiting from out of town we were obviously going to be grabbing brunch there.

The Main Street Bistro serves breakfast and lunch, specializes in eclectic offerings with a number of vegetarian options, has an extensive beer and wine list, and their own in-house bakery.

As for what's next for owners Doug and Teresa,

We plan to travel, entertain, spend time with friends and family and explore other options in the future.

