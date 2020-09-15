Staff Members at 2 Hudson Valley Schools Test Positive For COVID

A teacher and a school employee from different Hudson Valley school districts tested positive for COVID-19.

The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District learned on Friday a staff member from the high school employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee hasn't been in any school building since Wednesday and will be in quarantine until cleared by the New York State Department of Health while potentially exposed areas at high school have been cleaned and disinfected, officials say.

The school has been following a virtual model with plans to transition to a hybrid mode on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Rodriguez also confirmed a group of 75 students gathered on school property on Tuesday, September 8, and did not wear masks or remain socially distanced.

The students gathering and employee testing positive won't delay the reopening of schools.

"Based on guidance from Dr. Irina Gelman, Commissioner of the Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH), the school district will not delay the reopening of school buildings. We will continue to move forward with the district’s reopening plan and will welcome students back to our buildings beginning Tuesday, September 22," Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez said.

A teacher at Valley Central Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card." The positive test occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept 13.