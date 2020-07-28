SplashDown Beach Closed for the Rest of the 2020 Season

Another one bites the dust, at least for this summer.

We've been waiting to hear about our favorite water park here in the Hudson Valley and if we would be able to visit at some point during the summer of 2020.

Unfortunately, just like everything else, we wont be able to.

SplashDown Beach in Fishkill announced on Facebook on Monday, July 27th, that they will be closed the rest of the summer 2020 season.

In a statement Steve and Shelly Turk, owners of SplashDown Beach, wrote:

Over the last several months we have invested heavily in preparing to open responsibly. We have made every effort to provide families with a safe and enjoyable summer destination. Unfortunately amusement parks and water parks have yet to be given permission or guidance to operate with in the state of New York.

With that being said, the SplashDown Beach family is ready and excitedly looking towards the future. They already have their opening day set for next year.

Mark your calendars and get ready to hit the Monster Wave Pool or float your way through the Croc Creek Wavy Lazy River starting May 29th, 2021.

If you are a season pass holder, the Turk family explains that your passes have been "automatically extended" to the 2021 SplashDown Beach Season. If you have any questions or concerns you're urged to email CustomerService@SplashDownBeach.Com.

How are you feeling about SplashDown and other amusement parks across New York being closed this summer? Where are you spending your hot summer days. Sound off in the comment section on our Facebook page.