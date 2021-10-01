When we were kids, my sister and I always dreamed of having a cool treehouse where we could hang out. Unfortunately, that never happened. Our parents weren’t all that handy and we had no idea how to build one ourselves because the apples don’t fall far from the trees. Pun absolutely intended.

If you’re like me and always wanted to hang out in a cool treehouse, there’s actually a way to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley. And it’s more than just cool. This treehouse is amazing, it has magnificent views, and it’s in the Ulster County town of Willow. I happened to notice it while looking at Airbnb recently, and I was blown away by it. Want to see some pictures? I thought you might.

Spend the Night in an Amazing Ulster County Treehouse Check Out This Enchanting Tree House in Ulster County

Wow. It's way better than the treehouse I envisioned as a child. If you're looking to get away from the everyday world, maybe a treehouse is in your future.

