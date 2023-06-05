Documentary on Popular Catskill Attraction in The Works

A local filmmaker is working on a new documentary about a one-time very popular Catskill attraction.

Catskill Game Farm Memories

If you grew up in and around the Hudson Valley, there's a chance your family took a trip up to the Catskill Game Farm. Personally, I have a ton of memories from trips to the Game Farm, like being chased by those peacocks that just casually strolled around the grounds.

With that being said, a local filmmaker is looking to share Catskill Game Farm memories in a new documentary.

Catskill Game Farm Documentary in the Works?

Jed Root has been posting about working on this documentary in several local Hudson Valley/Catskill-based Facebook groups. Root is looking for input from former employees or visitors to help keep the history of The Catskill Game Farm Alive.

The documentarian wrote on Facebook:

Dear Neighbors, I'm very excited to announce that I am working on a documentary film about the Catskill Game Farm in partnership with a well respected production company. So I'm asking for help to find any former employees of the Game Farm, their surviving family members, or anyone that would like to share their recollections, photos, or especially videos/home movies.

I'll have to go through my grandfather's old slides and movies. He had some pretty funny throwback photos and videos of my dad and family members having fun at the Catskill Game Farm, specifically someone getting stuck on the Catskill Game Farm train ride.

We've reached out to Root to get an update and more information on the documentary. While we wait to hear back, we'll be diving into our old vacation photos.

Do you have photos and home videos from the Catskill Game Farm? Reach out to Jed Root through direct message on Facebook. And who knows, maybe your memories will be part of the documentary!

If you could make a documentary about any attraction or historic event in the Hudson Valley, which would you choose and why? I think a documentary about Haunted Huguenot Street in New Paltz needs to be done.

