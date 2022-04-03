One of the keys to relaxing is being able to take in a beautiful space in a stress-free environment. When you want to relax on a vacation you want a place that will make you feel you are wrapped in luxury. But if you're like me you also don't want it to break the back, which causes different stress after your vacation.

Imagine staying close to home so you don't have the expense of traveling by car or plane. Now imagine staying in a house that has been described as an "inhabitable work of art". A place that has indoor and outdoor space that is open and inviting for you, your family, or your friends.

Airbnb in Rhinebeck, New York offers a Rustic Modern Experience

I went looking for a place that would make a great girls' weekend and I found Eagle Rock in Rhinebeck on Airbnb. Girls' weekend, couples getaway, or really cool working weekend this place could do it all. Eagle Rock accommodates 6 people with three full-size bedrooms and two and a half baths. It boasts a wood-burning fireplace and an outdoor fire pit. Plus there is a great room perfect for a weekend of friend and family bonding.

PC: Airbnb host Edina and Glen

Eagle Rock was created by its owner architect Airbnb hosts to bring the natural elements into its living space while also being environmentally conscious. The house is rustic, modern, and elegant. It actually sits on an exposed boulder. You can unplug and soak up all that the house and its surrounding property have to offer but you will also have all the creature comfort desire.

Rhinebeck Relaxation Retreat: Eagle Rock a Modern Rustic Gem

