Soaring Staycation at Eagle Rock in Rhinebeck New York

Are you planning a winter getaway but are concerned that flying or the economy might have you stuck with only a few choices? Let me suggest that you save money and time by staying local.

One of the biggest hassles these days when it comes to going away is planning your travel and then using precious time to get to where you want to go. What if you eliminate the travel time altogether? Imagine getting to your relaxation spot sooner. Staying in the Hudson Valley for your next vacation could save you time and money.

Hudson Valley Airbnb with Fireplace

There is an Airbnb in Rhinebeck, New York that will have you thinking you traveled to Colorado or even Northern California but the reality you never left the Hudson Valley. Eagle Rock Airbnb is offered year-round by Hosts Edina and Glen, it's perfect for a quick weekend or even a mid-week getaway.

Eagle Rock offers room for 6 and if you are planning a winter vacation there is a beautiful fireplace that you can spend your time off gathered around. Artfully designed and tucked away, the big ceiling, rock outcroppings, and large log feature will have you thinking you are far away when the truth is you will be just hiding away close to home.

Dutchess County Airbnb with Everything You Need for a Staycation

Get snowed in with a fun-to-cook-in kitchen, a cozy fireplace, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. It could be your winter binge-watching paradise away from home. A staycation at your house will have you thinking about all you need to do around the house. A staycation at Eagle Rock will take you away from the day-to-day ensuring your time off will be more relaxing. Don't be afraid to Airbnb close to home.

Pick Out Your Favorite Spot to Cozy Up This Winter in this Rhinebeck, NY Airbnb

Relaxation Soars in this Rhinebeck NY Airbnb Spend your next vacation living large and relaxing in Rhinebeck, New York. Eagle Rock offers luxurious space for 6 for less than $600 a night. This is the perfect place to run away to with friends for a get reconnected weekday or weekend stay. This home offers amenities for year-round enjoyment.

Don't Cook on Your Hudson Valley Staycation