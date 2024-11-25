Speed Cameras to Give Out Tickets in New York Over Thanksgiving

Sneaky traffic enforcement cameras will be hard at work this week handing out tickets to people traveling to and from New York for Thanksgiving.

If you plan on visiting friends and relatives over the holiday weekend, you should be aware that cameras will be aimed at vehicles, catching drivers breaking the speed limit.

Electronic Speed Enforcement Targeting New York Drivers for Thanksgiving

According to AAA, over 80 million people will be traveling over the Thanksgiving week this year. That's a lot of cars on the road and a lot of opportunity for New York to hand out expensive speeding tickets.

The Department of Transportation's ongoing traffic enforcement program has been utilizing cameras and radar to capture unsuspecting speeders. Aimed at protecting drivers and transportation workers, the system records speeding vehicles and automatically sends tickets to the registered owners.

Canva Canva loading...

Because the system can't determine who is driving, it's the owner of the vehicle that receives a hefty fine. First offenders will get a $50 fine in the mail. After that, the penalty rises to $75 for the second offense and $100 for the third ticket within 18 months.

New York Speed Camera Locations Revealed for Thanksgiving Week

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program has set up speed cameras on 15 heavily-traveled roadways from Sunday, November 24 through Saturday, November 30.

The cameras will be targeting drivers in the following locations:

Chautauqua County

Route 17 Interstate with the 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake

Onondaga County

I-81 South of the I-81 / I-481 split

I-81 Near South Bay Road Bridge

I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81

Nassau County

I-495 West Bound Exit 48 to Exit 37

I-495 East Bound Exit 37 to 48

PK_908G Exit 31, EB & WB - OVERNIGHT

Suffolk County

I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

PK-908J RMC & Great South Bay

PK-908G Exit 31, EB & WB - OVERNIGHT

I-495 From Yaphank Ave to Wading River Road

PK_908J RMC & Great South Bay

Bronx

I-95 Cross Bronx Expressway at Nelson Avenue

I-278 Bruckner Expressway at Castle Hill Avenue

Queens

I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

10 Most Popular Makes and Models Getting Speeding Tickets To identify the car brands with the most speed-prone drivers, the data scientists at Insurify turned to their database of more than 4.6 million car insurance applications. When applying for car insurance, drivers disclose their vehicle make and model, as well as any citations, such as speeding tickets, they have on their driving record within the past seven years. For each vehicle brand, Insurify data scientists compared the number of drivers reporting a speeding ticket against the total number of drivers in the database to determine the share of drivers with a speeding ticket. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews