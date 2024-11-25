Speed Cameras to Give Out Tickets in New York Over Thanksgiving
Sneaky traffic enforcement cameras will be hard at work this week handing out tickets to people traveling to and from New York for Thanksgiving.
If you plan on visiting friends and relatives over the holiday weekend, you should be aware that cameras will be aimed at vehicles, catching drivers breaking the speed limit.
Electronic Speed Enforcement Targeting New York Drivers for Thanksgiving
According to AAA, over 80 million people will be traveling over the Thanksgiving week this year. That's a lot of cars on the road and a lot of opportunity for New York to hand out expensive speeding tickets.
The Department of Transportation's ongoing traffic enforcement program has been utilizing cameras and radar to capture unsuspecting speeders. Aimed at protecting drivers and transportation workers, the system records speeding vehicles and automatically sends tickets to the registered owners.
Because the system can't determine who is driving, it's the owner of the vehicle that receives a hefty fine. First offenders will get a $50 fine in the mail. After that, the penalty rises to $75 for the second offense and $100 for the third ticket within 18 months.
New York Speed Camera Locations Revealed for Thanksgiving Week
According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program has set up speed cameras on 15 heavily-traveled roadways from Sunday, November 24 through Saturday, November 30.
The cameras will be targeting drivers in the following locations:
Chautauqua County
Route 17 Interstate with the 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake
Onondaga County
I-81 South of the I-81 / I-481 split
I-81 Near South Bay Road Bridge
I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81
Nassau County
I-495 West Bound Exit 48 to Exit 37
I-495 East Bound Exit 37 to 48
PK_908G Exit 31, EB & WB - OVERNIGHT
Suffolk County
I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave
PK-908J RMC & Great South Bay
PK-908G Exit 31, EB & WB - OVERNIGHT
I-495 From Yaphank Ave to Wading River Road
PK_908J RMC & Great South Bay
Bronx
I-95 Cross Bronx Expressway at Nelson Avenue
I-278 Bruckner Expressway at Castle Hill Avenue
Queens
I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue
