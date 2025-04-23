New York to Make Speed Cameras Permanent, Expand to These Bridges

Governor Hochul plans to expand New York's controversial automated speed enforcement program by installing even more cameras on bridges and increasing fines.

It's been two years since New York launched a pilot program that automatically issues tickets to the owners of vehicles caught speeding on camera. The cameras are moved each week to different work zones, hoping to slow down traffic where road construction is underway. In that time, more than 425,000 car owners have received fines, with 38,000 identified as repeat offenders.

The owners of vehicles found to be speeding by the system receive a $50 fine for their first infraction. If caught again within 18 months, an additional $75 fine is levied. Each additional ticket during that time is raised to $100.

The program has been touted as a success by Governor Hochul, who points to the fact that fewer tickets have been handed out in areas where cameras have been installed more than once.

Governor Plans to Make Automated Tickets Permanent, Expand Program

This week, Governor Hochul celebrated the anniversary of the pilot program by announcing the state's plan to make it permanent and increase fines.

The proposal was put into the 2026 Executive Budget in an effort to keep state workers safe and reduce accidents. While the program's original aim was to reduce speeding in work zones, the governor now says she would like to expand the program to include bridges and tunnels throughout New York.

Hochul is seeking to install cameras on properties operated by the New York State Bridge Authority, which includes the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff and Rip Van Winkle Bridges. The governor also wants the automated system to be used on tunnels and bridges maintained by the MTA.

Wednesday is "Go Orange Day" throughout New York. Bridges and landmarks all over the state will be illuminated in orange to increase awareness of keeping highway workers safe on the job.

