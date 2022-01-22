Special Edition WPDH Album Of The Week Sunday

We'll honor Meat Loaf Sunday night by playing his crowning achievement, Bat Out Of Hell.

Music fans around the world are mourning the loss of the great Marvin Lee Aday aka Meat Loaf who passed away on Jan. 20 at the age of 74. With his passing, we thought it would only be appropriate to honor the man and his greatness, by featuring the classic Bat Out of Hell album this Sunday for all to hear and enjoy.

Tune in for the WPDH Album of the Week this Sunday at 11PM. We’ll be bringing you Meatloaf Bat Out of Hell, in its entirety, start to finish.

Meatloaf's Bat Out of Hell was recorded during 1975-1976 in various studios including here in the Hudson Valley at Bearsville Studios in Woodstock. The album was released in Oct. 1977 on Cleveland International/Epic Records and it has sold over 43 million copies worldwide making it one of the best selling albums in the history of recorded music. Rolling Stone magazine ranked Bat Out of Hell No. 343 on their list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. The Bat Out of Hell trilogy includes Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell 2: Back into Hell, and Bat Out of Hell3: The Monster is Loose. Meat Loaf was incomparable. An absolute legend that will be sorely missed by so many.

