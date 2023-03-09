Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Visit to the Lower Hudson Valley Draws Outrage

The Republican Speaker from California made a trip to the Hudson Valley recently and some people were quick to share their disgust.

You may not keep up on politics, especially on a local level, but the current Speaker of the House was just in the Hudson Valley and a lot of people may have missed it.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in the Hudson Valley

Despite your political affiliation, that's kind of a big deal. One of the most powerful lawmakers was close by. According to a tweet from Republican Congressmember Mike Lawler, the Speaker stopped by Westchester County to show support for his district.

Get our free mobile app

Voters in the 17th district and beyond weighed in to show their appreciation but also their irritation. The outrage was shared in the thread of the Tweet.

GOP Leadership Hold Press Conference On Biden's First Year Getty Images loading...