SP: Man Made Many Illegal Gas Purchases in Hudson Valley, New York

A New Jersey man is accused of making fraudulent gas purchases in the Hudson Valley. He was also found with a car allegedly modified to hold a significant amount of fuel.

On Tuesday, New York State Police announced an arrest following a nearly month-long investigation.

PD: Man Caught Making Many Illegal Gas Purchases in Rockland County, New York

On April 5, 2022, the New York State Police Catskill barracks began an investigation into fraudulent purchases made with a New York State Fleet Fuel Card. The investigation revealed that several fraudulent purchases were made at gas stations throughout Rockland County, police say.

New York State Police from Orange County helped New York State Police from Rockland County in identifying the suspect and his vehicle, officials say. State Police Monroe and Haverstraw barracks assisted.

Police allege a New Jersey man was making gas purchases with a cloned New York State Fleet Fuel card that belonged to New York State Police.

On Sunday, April 24, 2022, 38-year-old Angel Alvarez-Michel from Belleville, New Jersey was observed operating a 2008 Ford F350 with a temporary registration, according to New York State Police.

New Jersey Man Arrested In Chester, Orange County

A vehicle and traffic stop was conducted on State Route 17 in the town of Chester, Orange County. Alvarez-Michel was placed under arrest and his vehicle was impounded.

The vehicle was discovered to be modified to hold a significant amount of fuel, police say. Alvarez-Michel was subsequently charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, criminal possession of the stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, petit larceny, unlawful possession of personal ID in the third degree, and identity theft in the third degree, all misdemeanors.

The 38-year-old man from New Jersey was arraigned in the Village of Nyack Court and released on his own recognizance.

