Some Hudson Valley power companies announced plans to reimburse customers for spoiled food, medication, or perishable commercial merchandise.

Central Hudson crews announced crews continue restoring power after Tropical Storm Isaihs caused approximately 2,000 cases of downed power lines and 113 broken utility poles, plus significant tree damage. At its peak, Central Hudson had more than 117,000 customers without power.

As of this writing, Central Hudson has restored almost all of its customer's power, with 31 customers still experiencing outages.

As of Sunday night, Con Edison is reporting 21,000 Westchester County residents remain without power. In Westchester County Yonkers, New Rochelle, North Castle, New Castle, Mamaroneck and Cortlandt are the most affected. Officials expect to have power restored by 11 p.m. Monday night.

All Con Edison customers who lost power for 48 hours or longer can fill out a claims form and request reimbursement for the cost of spoiled food, medication, or perishable commercial merchandise.

Orange and Rockland Utilities reports over 1,600 Hudson Valley customers remain without power after approximately 220,000 customers lost power due to the high winds and heavy rain. The company hopes to have all power restored by Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The company announced it will reimburse customers for food, medication, or perishable commercial merchandise if they lost power for 48 straight hours or longer during the storm. CLICK HERE to file a claim.

On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., NYSEG announced about 1,500 customers from Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties were without power. But the company now says only 250 still don't have power with the hope of complete restoration by Monday morning.

Central Hudson and NYSEG haven’t announced plans to reimburse customers.